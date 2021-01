Journalists Stay on Top of Rocky Vaccine Rollout

KHN freelance reporter Melissa Bailey discussed death certificates and covid with WITF’s “Smart Talk” on Wednesday and with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed President Joe Biden’s covid-19 strategy with BBC’s “World Business Report” on Jan. 21 and WAMU’s “1A” on Jan. 22.

California Healthline reporter and producer Heidi de Marco spoke with Radio Bilingüe’s “Linea Abierta” about vaccine hesitancy among farmworkers on Monday.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org