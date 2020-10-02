KHN on the Air This Week

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble appeared on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Thursday to discuss rural hospital closures and KHN’s brand-new “Where It Hurts” podcast.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner appeared on Newsy’s “Newsy Tonight” program on Wednesday to fact-check the health claims made by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during Tuesday’s debate.

Rovner also appeared on WGN’s “Midday News” on Sept. 25 to discuss the impact of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Affordable Care Act.

KHN senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed Pinellas County’s important role in the presidential election in the swing state of Florida with WUSF’s “Florida Matters” on Tuesday.