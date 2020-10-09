KHN on the Air This Week

KHN reporter Victoria Knight discussed this week’s vice presidential debate with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Thursday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks” on Monday. She discussed the public’s right to know about the president’s health with Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Central Time” on Tuesday.

KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed COVID testing at the White House with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday.

KHN Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Seeley Lake’s long-term wildfire smoke health effects on Los Angeles Times’ “Second Opinion” on Oct. 2.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed COVID-19 and herd immunity on Newsy’s “The Briefing” on Oct. 1.