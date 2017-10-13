Podcast: ‘What The Health?’ Let’s Blow It All Up

With Congress having given up on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, at least for now, President Trump stepped in to try to make some changes himself.

On Thursday he signed an executive order aimed at making insurance cheaper for some people, but in ways that could make it more expensive for others.

And late Thursday night the White House announced it would no longer pay insurance companies money they are owed for providing discounts to policyholders who earn less than 250 percent of poverty. Those “cost-sharing reductions” have been the subject of a long-running lawsuit filed by the U.S. House of Representatives against the Obama Administration.

In this episode of “What the Health?” Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Sarah Kliff of Vox.com, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, and Julie Appleby of Kaiser Health News discuss these issues, as well as the recent rules making it easier for employers with religious or moral objections to stop offering birth control as part of their employee health plans.

Among their observations:

More than half of people buying insurance through the federal health law’s marketplaces get the cost-sharing subsidies. But they will still get the subsidies–it’s their insurance companies that will feel the pain.

Consumers should carefully consider any insurance options that come out of the president’s earlier announcement Thursday to expand the types of policies available. Some of them may not offer the kinds of protection that consumers have come to expect after the passage of the federal health law.

And the administration’s effort to offer more exemptions to employers who do not want to offer birth control at no cost to women is unlikely to lead to a lot of companies reinstating copayments, but some may cut back on the number of contraceptive options they cover.

