Podcast: What The Health? Senate Health Bill, Mostly Dead?

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Stephanie Armour of The Wall Street Journal, Sarah Kliff of Vox.com, and Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times discuss the ever-changing status of the Senate’s effort to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, and the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the working of the law.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: Politico’s “How hospitals got richer off Obamacare,” by Dan Diamond

Stephanie Armour: This tweet from Sam Stein of The Daily Beast:

high risk pool pic.twitter.com/CvaS1T9mld — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 4, 2017

Margot Sanger-Katz: The Daily Beast’s “Team Trump used Obamacare money to run PR effort against it,” by Sam Stein.

Sarah Kliff: Axios.com’s “The ripple effect of declining births,” by Bob Herman.

Subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play.