Podcast: ‘What The Health?’ Now What?

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Sarah Kliff of Vox.com and Mary Agnes Carey of Kaiser Health News discuss what happens now, in the wake of the apparent demise of the Republican-only repeal and replace efforts for the Affordable Care Act.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: Emma Sandoe’s “History for Medicaid and Medicare’s Birthday” on Twitter.

Joanne Kenen: The Baltimore Sun’s “Baltimore enlists doulas to help bring infant mortality rate down,” by Andrea K. McDaniels.

Sarah Kliff: Stat’s “With Tom Price in charge, doctors are winning again in Washington,” by Erin Mershon.

Mary Agnes Carey: The New York Times’ “How to Repair the Health Law (It’s Tricky but Not Impossible),” by Reed Abelson, Abby Goodnough and Katie Thomas.

