Podcast: What The Health? Senate Health Bill 2.0. Still On Life Support

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Sarah Kliff of Vox.com and Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times discuss the changes to the proposed Senate health bill, and whether they can win the 50 votes needed to pass it.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: The Washington Post’s “Senate GOP effort to shield disabled from Medicaid changes would leave many kids on the outside” by Jordan Rau

Joanne Kenen: The Atlantic.com’s “The healthcare cost of homelessness” by Nicolas Pollock

Margot Sanger-Katz: Axios.com’s “Ankle industry rallies behind Medicare pay raise” by Bob Herman

Sarah Kliff: Vox.com’s “The Trump Administration just saved Obamacare in Alaska” by Sarah Kliff

Subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play.