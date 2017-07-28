Repeal & Replace Watch

Podcast: What The Health? What A Week!

Clockwise from left, Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Mary Agnes Carey of KHN, Joanne Kenen of Politico and Sarah Kliff of Vox.com team up in KHN's studio to record the latest episode of “What the Health?” (Lynne Shallcross/KHN)

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Sarah Kliff of Vox.com, and Mary Agnes Carey of Kaiser Health News deconstruct the drama leading to the middle-of-the-night collapse of Senate Republicans’ last-ditch effort to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: American Enterprise Institute’s “When tomorrow’s promises become yesterday’s failures,” by Thomas Miller.

Joanne Kenen: KHN’s “Seema Verma Runs Medicaid. Her Husband’s Practice Won’t Accept It,” by Phil Galewitz.

Sarah Kliff: The New York Times’ “The Company Behind Many Surprise Emergency Room Bills,” by Julie Creswell, Reed Abelson, and Margot Sanger-Katz.

Mary Agnes Carey: KHN’s “States Have Tried Versions of ‘Skinny Repeal.’ It Didn’t Go Well,” by Julie Appleby.

