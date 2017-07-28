Podcast: What The Health? What A Week!

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Sarah Kliff of Vox.com, and Mary Agnes Carey of Kaiser Health News deconstruct the drama leading to the middle-of-the-night collapse of Senate Republicans’ last-ditch effort to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: American Enterprise Institute’s “When tomorrow’s promises become yesterday’s failures,” by Thomas Miller.

Joanne Kenen: KHN’s “Seema Verma Runs Medicaid. Her Husband’s Practice Won’t Accept It,” by Phil Galewitz.

Sarah Kliff: The New York Times’ “The Company Behind Many Surprise Emergency Room Bills,” by Julie Creswell, Reed Abelson, and Margot Sanger-Katz.

Mary Agnes Carey: KHN’s “States Have Tried Versions of ‘Skinny Repeal.’ It Didn’t Go Well,” by Julie Appleby.

