Podcast: What The Health? Why Is This Stuff So Complicated?

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times and Paige Winfield Cunningham of The Washington Post discuss the latest on the Senate’s effort to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, and why it is so difficult to make popular changes, such as requiring insurers to cover people with preexisting health conditions.

Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week that they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: The Washington Post’s “The unexpected power of dentists” by Mary Jordan

Joanne Kenen: Politico’s “How health care bill could hurt a program beloved in Trump country” by David Pittman

Margot Sanger-Katz: Vox.com’s “California decided it was tired of women bleeding to death in childbirth” by Julia Belluz

Paige Winfield Cunningham: Politico’s “How the GOP Medicaid overhaul could become the next fiscal cliff” by Jennifer Haberkorn and Rachana Pradhan

Subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes or Stitcher.