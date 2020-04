Postal de la crisis: vendedores ambulantes de Los Angeles no pueden dejar de trabajar

Jose Rivera is hopeful he’ll benefit from the stimulus checks and small-business loans the federal government has released to help Americans during the pandemic. Because the wholesale flower market is now closed, these bouquets will be the last that he sells for a while.

Alex Salvador Morales, 23, began noticing a decline in frutería sales in February. By the time schools closed in mid-March, business was so bad that most of his colleagues gave up vending and are sitting at home, waiting for the pandemic to pass. But Salvador Morales, the only member of his family in the U.S., must keep working. Relatives in Guatemala rely on the money he sends home, although they understand that the economy has worsened for everyone. (Anna Almendrala/California Healthline)

