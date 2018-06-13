Purdue And The OxyContin Files

Purdue Pharma planned an extensive marketing campaign for the launch and promotion of the painkiller OxyContin. Here are Purdue’s internal budget documents from 1996 to 2002 — files released by the Florida attorney general’s office — that detail the company’s early strategy to sell and expand use of the drug.
OxyContin is displayed at a Walgreens drugstore in Brookline, Mass., in 2001. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
