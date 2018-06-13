Purdue And The OxyContin Files

Purdue Pharma planned an extensive marketing campaign for the launch and promotion of the painkiller OxyContin. Here are Purdue’s internal budget documents from 1996 to 2002 — files released by the Florida attorney general’s office — that detail the company’s early strategy to sell and expand use of the drug.

OxyContin is displayed at a Walgreens drugstore in Brookline, Mass., in 2001. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Read The Story: ‘How America Got Hooked On A Deadly Drug’

1996 Budget Plan:

1997 Budget Plan:

1998 Budget Plan:

1999 Budget Plan:

2000 Budget Plan:

2001 Budget Plan:

2002 Budget Plan:

Gergely Interview Notes:

2001 Purdue Sales Bulletin — Incentive Bonus Program:

