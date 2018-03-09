Rising Health Costs, Soaring Drug Prices, Confusing Bills! What’s A Consumer To Do?

Send Us Your Medical Bill Do you have an exorbitant or baffling medical bill? Join the KHN and NPR’s Bill-of-the-Month Club and tell us about your experience. We’ll feature a new one each month. Submit Your Bill

What should you do when you get a four-figure hospital bill? Are there any simple ways to bring down health costs?

Kaiser Health News correspondent Shefali Luthra tackled these and other questions in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” chat on Friday. The takeaways: Health care prices are part of a complex, confusing system — and for consumers, the best option can be to demand transparency about medical prices, and negotiate to bring down expenses.

To see the full chat — a thread with more than 200 comments — click here.