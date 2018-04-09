C-SPAN: FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Talks To KHN

Kaiser Health News reporter Sarah Jane Tribble sat down with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, on C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” program, which aired Sunday. Tribble was joined by Bloomberg correspondent Anna Edney. The conversation ranged from how the nation should combat the opioid epidemic to reining in drug prices. Gottlieb said competition in the drug market remains key to lowering prices.
KHN’s coverage of prescription drug development, costs and pricing is supported by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.
