This video features five dramatic moments from past congressional showdowns over health care.

This week the CEOs of major pharmaceutical firms will come to Capitol Hill to defend their products’ prices. The hearing before the Senate Finance Committee is expected to produce rhetorical fireworks, particularly given the national furor over rising drug prices.

