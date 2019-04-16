Watch: ACA’s Future And ‘Medicare-For-All’ Front And Center As Candidates Line Up For 2020

Julie Rovner, KHN’s chief Washington correspondent, joined C-SPAN host Bill Scanlan Tuesday morning on “Washington Journal” to discuss how health care is playing out in the current political debate. They talked about the Republican-sponsored lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act and the backing by many Democratic candidates of a “Medicare-for-all” health plan, and took questions from viewers about a wide variety of health issues. The video is available on the C-SPAN website.
Rovner also was on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday” with host Scott Simon to talk about Sen. Bernie Sander’s “Medicare-for-all” proposal. That is available on the NPR website.