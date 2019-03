Watch: Big Week For Drug Pricing Debate Featured On C-SPAN

For more, you can also read Jay Hancock’s coverage of a new poll showing that large majorities of Americans from both major parties support steps to control prescription drug costs.

KHN correspondent Emmarie Huetteman appeared on the C-SPAN program “Washington Journal,” where she fielded viewers’ calls about high drug prices and industry criticism. Earlier in the week, the Senate Finance Committee grilled executives from seven major drugmakers on Tuesday about drug prices. You can read KHN’s story about that hearing here .

