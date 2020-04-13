COVID-19

Watch: Coronavirus And Your Health Care

(Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, answers questions from viewers on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” including many about the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on health care and insurance and the government’s response. You can find the program here.

 

