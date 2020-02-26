Watch: One Father’s Fight Against ‘Predatory’ Drug Price

This story also ran on CBS News . This story can be republished for free ( details ). Dr. Sudeep Taksali tells “CBS This Morning” about his efforts to get a cheaper version of a drug commonly known as a hormone blocker for his daughter, who has central precocious puberty. The report is the latest collaboration between CBS, NPR and Kaiser Health News on the “Bill of the Month” crowdsourced investigative series.

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal described how one active ingredient is sold by Endo Pharmaceuticals as two different drugs — the one for children has a price tag of $37,300, while one used in adults goes for $4,400.

Taksali said the discrepancy is “a predatory stance” by the drug company that ensnares “parents who have that sense of vulnerability, who will do anything within their means to help their children.”