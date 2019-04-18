Bill Of The Month

Watch: Price of a Brace Brings Soccer Player to His Knees

Telemundo News featured KHN’s recent Bill of The Month story about a soccer player who was stuck paying big bucks for a fancy hinged knee brace. Paula Andalo, KHN’s ethnic media editor, offered advice about how to avoid overpaying for medical equipment you may not need.

You can read KHN’s full story here.

