Telemundo News featured KHN’s recent Bill of The Month story about a soccer player who was stuck paying big bucks for a fancy hinged knee brace. Paula Andalo, KHN’s ethnic media editor, offered advice about how to avoid overpaying for medical equipment you may not need.
Watch: Price of a Brace Brings Soccer Player to His Knees
