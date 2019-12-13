Watch: The House Approved H.R. 3, The Pelosi Drug Bill. What Does That Mean?

This story can be republished for free ( details ). This story also ran on PBS NewsHour

KHN correspondent Emmarie Huetteman appeared on PBS NewsHour to discuss efforts on Capitol Hill to curb the cost of prescription drugs.

On Thursday, the House approved H.R. 3, the measure introduced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that he will not bring that bill to the floor.

The Senate, though, has another drug bill, this one backed by Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). Huetteman breaks down the moving parts of these legislative proposals.