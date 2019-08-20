Watch: Trump-Pence Policy Shift Makes Birth Control Harder To Get

KHN correspondent Sarah Varney talks with PBS NewsHour‘s Yamiche Alcindor on Monday about how the Trump administration’s policy shift on Title X family planning funds is likely to make birth control harder to get and more expensive for low-income women. It will also shift funds from organizations like Planned Parenthood to the Obria Group, which provides women’s health care that does not include hormonal contraceptives or condoms. On Tuesday, Varney discusses the decisions by Planned Parenthood and several states to forgo Title X funds with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.