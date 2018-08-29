Bill Of The Month

Watch: What Happened To That $109,000 Heart Attack

Kaiser Health News editor-in-chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discusses the latest Bill of the Month installment on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday.  The story of a high school teacher who faced an outrageous hospital bill is part of an ongoing crowdsourced investigation by KHN and NPR.

