But the plans also could cause premium increases for those consumers who opt for more comprehensive insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby explains on “PBS NewsHour” how the Trump administration’s approach to short-terms plans could make this form of health coverage more widely available.

