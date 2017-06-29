Podcast: What The Health? Senate Bill Sparks Fireworks Before The Fourth

In the inaugural episode of “What the Health?” Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times and Paige Winfield Cunningham of The Washington Post discuss the state of the Senate’s effort to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act.

Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week that they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: The New England Journal of Medicine’s “Health Insurance Coverage and Health — What the Recent Evidence Tells Us”

Joanne Kenen: The New Yorker’s “A Doctor’s View of Obamacare and Trumpcare from Rural Georgia”

Margot Sanger-Katz: KHN’s “Hospitals Ramp Up Hyperbaric Therapy For Diabetics, Despite Concerns”

Paige Winfield Cunningham: The Washington Post’s “If These Two Republicans Can’t Agree, The Senate Can’t Pass Its Health-Care Bill”

