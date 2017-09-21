Years After Silently Combating Sexual Trauma, Female Veterans Seek Help
KHN Morning Briefing
Summaries Of The News
Email Sign-Up
Stay informed by signing up for the KHN Morning Briefing and other emails.
About KHN
Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a nonprofit news service covering health policy issues at the federal and state level. Our stories appear in media outlets nationwide. We are an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation.Learn More
More Headlines
-
Medicaid Covers All That? It’s The Backstop Of America's Ailing Health System
-
Right After Trump Blamed High Drug Prices On Campaign Cash, Drugmakers Gave More
-
Congress’ Cold Shoulder Sends Shivers Through Community Health Centers
-
-
UCLA Offers Depression Screening To Thousands Of Incoming Students
-
The GOP Repeal Bill Is Imploding. Here Are 5 Things Left Hanging On Obamacare.
More California Coverage
-
UCLA Offers Depression Screening To Thousands Of Incoming Students
-
California Scrambles To Contain ‘Unprecedented’ Hepatitis A Outbreaks
-
A Tale Of Two States: California, Texas And The Latest ACA Repeal Bid
-
High On Drugs? Anthem Cites Soaring Drug Costs To Justify 35% Rate Hike in California
-
Open Your Mouth And Say Goo-Goo: Dentists Treating Ever-Younger Patients
Email Sign-Up
Stay informed by signing up for the KHN Morning Briefing and other emails.
Today’s Haiku
FLYING SOLO?
Secretary Price
Will pay costs for private planes.
Will Trump be happy?
Most Popular
- Nowhere To Go: Young People With Severe Autism Languish In Hospitals
- Sunday Hours: Obamacare Website To Be Shut Down For Portion of Most Weekends
- Medicaid Covers All That? It’s The Backstop Of America’s Ailing Health System
- Everyone Says We Must Control Exorbitant Drug Prices. So, Why Don’t We?
- Congress’ Cold Shoulder Sends Shivers Through Community Health Centers
KHN Topics
- The Health Law
- Read HHS Secretary Tom Price's Resignation Letter To President Trump
- Podcast: 'What The Health?' Repeal And Replace Is Dead. What Now?
- Sunday Hours: Obamacare Website To Be Shut Down For Portion of Most Weekends
- Uncertainty Over Health Care's Future Hobbles Entrepreneurs
- More
- Medicare
- Money-Saving Offer For Medicare’s Late Enrollees Is Expiring. Can They Buy Time?
- Medicare Unveils ‘Skeletal’ Site For Hospice Comparison Shopping
- More
- Medicaid
- Why Glaring Quality Gaps Among Nursing Homes Are Likely To Grow If Medicaid Is Cut
- Medicaid Covers All That? It’s The Backstop Of America's Ailing Health System
- More
- Cost and Quality
- Read HHS Secretary Tom Price's Resignation Letter To President Trump
- Congress’ Cold Shoulder Sends Shivers Through Community Health Centers
- More
- States
- Absent Federal Action, States Take The Lead On Curbing Drug Costs
- 5 Governors Press Congress For Fast Bucks To Secure Obamacare Market In 2018
- GOP Medicaid Cuts Hit Rural America Hardest, Report Finds
- Where You Live May Determine How You Die. Oregon Leads The Way.
- More
- Insurance
- Facebook Live: What’s Happening With The Children’s Health Insurance Program?
- In Stark Contrast To ACA Plans, Premiums For Job-Based Coverage Show Modest Rise
- More
- Aging
- Quiz: How Well Are You Paying Attention?
- A Rare Dementia Gene Runs In The Family, But He’s Fine — So Far
- More
- Mental Health
- Years After Silently Combating Sexual Trauma, Female Veterans Seek Help
- UCLA Offers Depression Screening To Thousands Of Incoming Students
- More