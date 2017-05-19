After Losing $2M In Funds Under New Measure, Planned Parenthood To Close 4 Clinics In Iowa

Iowa's Republican-led legislature agreed in its recent budget to discontinue a federal Medicaid program and replace it with a state one that bars funding to organizations that provide abortions or maintain facilities where abortions are carried out.

Planned Parenthood To Close Four Iowa Clinics After Cuts

Planned Parenthood said on Thursday it would shutter four of its 12 clinics in Iowa as a result of a measure backed by Republican Governor Terry Branstad that blocks public money for family planning services to abortion providers. Health centers in Burlington, Keokuk and Sioux City will close on June 30 and one in Quad Cities soon after as a result of losing $2 million in funds under the new measure, said Susan Allen, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. (Kenning, 5/18)

Planned Parenthood To Close Four Iowa Clinics After Legislative Defunding

Health centers will be closed in Bettendorf, Burlington, Keokuk and Sioux City that have served more than 14,600 individual patients in the past three years, said Susana de Baca, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. Eight health centers will remain open elsewhere in Iowa. De Baca said the impact will be devastating for Planned Parenthood's patients who have received family planning care in those four communities. It will be hardest on people who already face barriers to access health care, especially people of color, young people, poor people and rural residents, she said. (Petroski, 5/18)

Planned Parenthood Closing Four Iowa Clinics

"We agonized for months about which centers might stay open or what might have to close," says Planned Parenthood of the Heartland President Suzanna de Baca. "A team of senior staff and board looked at many, many factors including mission considerations" (Boden, 5/18)

Meanwhile, in Missouri —

Judge Says No To Missouri's Request To Stay Order Blocking Abortion Restrictions

A federal judge has denied Missouri’s request to stay his order blocking two statewide abortion restrictions, making clear he takes a dim view of the state’s arguments. In a three-page ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs rejected out of hand Missouri’s claim that the restrictions protect abortion patients’ health. ... Sachs said that women seeking abortions in central and southwest Missouri currently have three options: They can go to a distant clinic; they can attempt to self-abort or seek an abortion from a non-professional; or they can submit to an unwanted birth. (Morgolies, 5/18)

