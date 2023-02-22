More than 100 million people in America — a startling 41% of adults — are saddled with medical bills they cannot pay, a KHN investigation has found. That was just the first headline finding of KHN’s yearlong investigation into a staggering failure of U.S. health care: It systematically pushes patients into debt.

“Diagnosis: Debt” revealed the scope and severity of this crisis as no one has before: A quarter of those with debt owe more than $5,000. And nearly as many with any amount of debt don’t expect to pay it off in their lifetimes. Black Americans are 50% as likely as whites to owe money for medical care. And 20% of U.S. hospitals will deny nonemergency care to patients with an outstanding bill.

The investigation unmasked the opaque world of medical billing and collections and a vast new industry that preys on patients. And it garnered prompt attention and action in Washington and beyond.