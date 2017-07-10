America Could Pick And Choose Best Parts Of Other Countries’ Health Care Systems

For example, the billing system in the United Kingdom is much simpler than in the U.S.

Marketplace: Three Global Ideas That Could Make U.S. Health Care Better

While the U.S. holds its breath on the fate of the Affordable Care Act, it's easy to forget that there are lots of other health care systems out there in the world. What would it be like to get a chance to try on a different health care system for a bit, like a new pair of shoes? (O'Leary and McHenry, 7/7)

In other news from the health care industry —

Minnesota Public Radio: Health Insurers Learn Spending More Early On Can Mean Savings In Long Run

Diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic conditions account for the vast of health spending in the U.S. — more than 85 cents per dollar, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some health plans are beginning to offer free maintenance care for people with chronic health problems, hoping that spending a little more early on will save a lot money in the long run. (Zdechlik, 7/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription