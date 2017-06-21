As Extra Pounds On Kids Becomes New Normal, Task Force Issues Obesity Screening Guidelines

The Los Angeles Times looks at why the new advice is important. In other public health news: food as an anti-cancer weapon, care for adults who had childhood diseases, and talcum powder.

Los Angeles Times: Here's Why Experts Say All Kids Ages 6 And Up Should Be Screened For Obesity

With obesity still rising among certain groups of kids, a government panel is renewing its advice that all children and adolescents ages 6 to 18 be screened for obesity. Screening is just the first step. Kids who are obese should then be referred to treatment programs that use a variety of approaches to change their behavior and help them slim down. (Kaplan, 6/20)

The Washington Post: U2’s The Edge Talks Up Food As An Anti-Cancer Weapon

The lead guitarist of U2, the rock band playing at FedEx Field on Tuesday night, has more on his mind than music. In 2006, The Edge's 7-year-old daughter was diagnosed with leukemia, something that he says sent him “into a complete tailspin.” Sian recovered and is now 19. The experience heightened the legendary musician's interest in health and cancer, and especially in angiogenesis, which focuses on the formation of blood vessels. In recent years, several anti-angiogenesis drugs have been developed to disrupt the blood supply that cancers need to grow. (McGinley, 6/20)

NPR: Survivors Of Childhood Disease Face Health Risks As Adults

Rachael Goldring was born with congenital heart disease. Had she been born a few decades earlier, she probably would have died as a baby. Goldring is now 24, and among a population of patients who present new challenges to a health care system unaccustomed to dealing with survivors of once-fatal conditions. Today there are more adults than kids living with some of these diseases, and medical training lags behind. Young adults who can't find suitable doctors may drop out of care, and their conditions may worsen. (Klein, 6/21)

The Associated Press: High Court Ruling May Hurt Claims Of Talc Link To Cancer

A Supreme Court ruling this week could have a "chilling effect" on the many lawsuits filed in St. Louis claiming talcum powder causes a deadly form of cancer in women, including cases under appeal in which stricken women and their survivors have been awarded more than $300 million, experts said Tuesday. (Salter, 6/20)

