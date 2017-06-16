Beyond Paint And Pipes: Lead Found In 20 Percent Of Baby Food Samples

Though it was at low levels, scientists say that even a small amount can be detrimental to a child's development.

Kaiser Health News: Lead Detected In 20% Of Baby Food Samples, Surprising Even Researchers

Pediatricians and public health researchers know they have to be on the lookout for lead exposure from paint chips and contaminated drinking water. A new report suggests food — particularly baby food — could be a problem, too. The Environmental Defense Fund, in an analysis of 11 years of federal data, found detectable levels of lead in 20 percent of 2,164 baby food samples. The toxic metal was most commonly found in fruit juices such as grape and apple, root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and carrots, and cookies such as teething biscuits. (Zuraw, 6/15)

The Washington Post: Environmental Watchdog Group Warns Of Lead In Baby Food

While the amount of lead found in most samples was tiny, Sarah Vogel, vice president for health at the Environmental Defense Fund, said the results were “concerning” especially for children younger than 6. Years of studies have shown that children exposed to lead can experience behavioral problems and develop lower IQs and that the damage can be irreversible. (Cha, 6/15)

