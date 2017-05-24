CBO Score Of Revised GOP Health Bill: Over Next Decade, 23M Would Be Left Uninsured, Deficit Reduced By $119B

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office issues its latest report on the American Health Care Act.

The New York Times: C.B.O. Projects Dismantling Obamacare Increases Uninsured By 23 Million In A Decade

A bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that narrowly passed the House this month would increase the projected number of people without health insurance by 14 million next year and by 23 million in 2026, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. That 10-year figure is slightly less than originally estimated. It would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over a decade, less than the $150 billion in savings projected in late March for an earlier version of the bill. And in states that seek waivers from rules mandating essential health coverage, the new law could make insurance economically out of reach for some sick consumers. (Pear, 5/24)

The Washington Post: Uninsured Ranks Still To Grow By Tens Of Millions Under Latest House Health-Care Bill, CBO Says

Health-care legislation adopted by House Republicans earlier this month would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured within a decade, the Congressional Budget Office projected Wednesday — only a million fewer than the projection for the House’s earlier bill. The finding, which is sure to draw fire from Democrats, patient advocates and many health industry officials, could complicate Republicans’ push to pass a companion bill in the Senate. (Eilperin and Snell, 5/24)

NPR: CBO: Republicans' AHCA Would Leave 23 Million More Uninsured

The deficit reduction in the latest version of the bill represents a decline from previous versions. When the CBO first scored the AHCA, it said the plan would save $337 billion over 10 years. Later revisions reduced those savings to $150 billion. By far the biggest savings would come from Medicaid, which serves low-income Americans. That program would face $884 billion in cuts. Cutbacks in subsidies for individual health insurance would likewise help cut $276 billion. But those are offset in large part by bigger costs, including the repeal of many of Obamacare's taxes. (Kurtzleben, 5/24)

The Associated Press: House GOP Health Bill Projection: 23 Million More Uninsured

In a blow to Republicans, the nonpartisan analysts were also critical of 11th-hour provisions that GOP leaders had added to pick up votes and assure the bill’s passage. Letting states get federal waivers so insurers could charge higher premiums for people with pre-existing medical conditions would mean those consumers would “ultimately be unable to purchase” comprehensive coverage at prices comparable to today’s costs, “if they could purchase at all.” (Fram and Alonso-Zaldivar, 5/24)

Bloomberg: CBO Says GOP Health Plan Will Cut Deficit By $119 Billion

The CBO said in its projection that more people will get insurance but that the coverage under those plans would be less generous. In some cases, people would use tax credits under the law to buy plans that don’t cover major medical risks. (Edney and Tracer, 5/24)

Los Angeles Times: Analysis of GOP Healthcare Bill: 23 Million More Uninsured, Skimpier Coverage, Higher Deductibles

The report further undermines claims by President Trump and House Republicans that their campaign to repeal and replace the current healthcare law — often called Obamacare — will protect all Americans’ access to healthcare. The House bill would be particularly harmful to older, sicker residents of states that waive key consumer protections in the current law, including the ban on insurers charging sick consumers more. The budget office estimates that about one-sixth of the U.S. population lives in states that would seek such waivers, which would be allowed under the House bill. (Levey, 5/24)

Reuters: Estimated 23 Million Would Lose Health Insurance Under Republican Bill: CBO

House Republicans came under sharp criticism for passing the bill before the CBO could make its assessment. The Trump administration already has relied on the House bill's healthcare spending cuts in its proposed federal budget. (Abutaleb, 5/24)

CNN Money: 23 Million Fewer Americans Insured Under House GOP Bill To Repeal Obamacare, Says CBO

The highly anticipated CBO score is poised to trigger another round of negative headlines and more hurdles for Republicans as they look to advance a controversial piece of legislation that was passed in the House earlier this month. (Luhby and Lee, 5/24)

