Credit Agency Pokes Texas For Failing To Budget Sufficiently For Medicaid Growth

S&P Global Ratings did not downgrade the state's ratings, but criticized the legislature's decision to cut funds by nearly $2 billion while expecting more people to qualify for the program. Meanwhile, officials in Illinois are still seeking to get beyond an impasse on Medicaid payment formulas for doctors, hospitals and other health care providers.

Houston Chronicle: Texas' Skimpy Medicaid Funding Has Wall Street Worried

Texas' budget-writing season is over, and while the state remains in decent fiscal health, a ratings agency on Monday sounded notes of caution over the Legislature's decision to cut funding for Medicaid, the federally-supported healthcare program for the poor and disabled. S&P Global Ratings saw no reason to downgrade Texas' AAA rating, the highest issued by the agency. Analysts, however, criticized the Legislature's decision to cut funds by $1.9 billion, despite projections that the state will add recipients in the coming years. (DePillis, 6/19)

Reuters: Illinois Medicaid Payment Boost Talks To Continue: Attorney

Talks over boosting Illinois' lagging payments to Medicaid providers amid the state's budget impasse will continue past a Tuesday deadline initially set by a federal judge, an attorney said on Monday. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Joan Lefkow directed both sides to file motions on Tuesday if they failed to reach a negotiated solution that would put Illinois in substantial compliance with federal consent decrees on Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor and disabled. (Pierog, 6/19)

Meanwhile, in a new report on health spending --

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Health Spending Among Lowest In U.S.

Spending on health care in Georgia remains below the national average, even though it has increased at a relatively fast clip, according to a new report in HealthAffairs. According to the report, Georgia spent $10,429 per Medicare enrollee, $5,199 per Medicaid enrollee, and $4,406 per enrollee in personal health insurance. (Hart, 6/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription