Despite Efforts To Curb Problem, Inappropriate Social Media Postings Continue To Plague Nursing Homes

While the problem isn’t new, the pace of reported incidents has certainly picked up — and it’s not clear why.

ProPublica: Nursing Home Workers Still Posting Nude And Vulgar Photos Of Residents On Snapchat

In the last year alone, employees of at least 18 nursing homes and assisted living facilities have posted unauthorized — and in some cases, vulgar and stomach-turning — photos and videos of residents on Snapchat and other social media platforms, a ProPublica analysis has found. Six incidents were in Iowa, which has put a greater focus on identifying such cases. (Ornstein, 6/23)