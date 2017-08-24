Epilepsy Drug Could Be Pivotal For Both Patients And Sage Therapeutics

There are currently no approved drugs to treat a severe form of epilepsy, and Sage Therapeutics' medication could offer desperate patients hope. It could also make a bundle for the company.

Stat: Seven Things To Know About Sage Therapeutics' Big Epilepsy Drug Trial

There’s no approved medication to treat patients with epilepsy so severe that they must be put into a coma to stop their seizures. An experimental drug from Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) aims to fill that void — if the key phase 3 clinical trial yields positive results. It’s expected to read out results within the next month. It’ll be a pivotal moment not just for the patients, but for Sage and its investors. (Feurstein, 8/24)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Patients In Virginia Receive First New ALS Treatment Drug Available In 20 Years, Though Access Remains An Issue For Most

For Jerry Creehan, 64, and Mark Greer, 71, Radicava means hope.Both men were diagnosed with ALS this year, and, on Wednesday, the two Midlothian residents were among the first patients in Virginia to receive the first new drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ALS in 20 years, at VCU Medical Center in downtown Richmond. (O'Connor, 8/23)

