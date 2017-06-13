Family Planning Provision Could Derail New Hampshire Budget Talks

Meanwhile in Texas, activists speak out against the state's plan to ask the U.S. government to fund a state-run women’s health program excluding abortion providers.

New Hampshire Public Radio: Abortion Provision Could Block Hope For Democrat Support For State Budget

New Hampshire's legislative budget writers have until Thursday to reach agreement on a spending plan so the full House and Senate can vote next week... At issue was how the state awards family planning contracts. This provision would require they be competitively bid. (Rogers, 6/12)

The Associated Press: Petitions Oppose Texas Seeking Abortion Provider Waiver

Planned Parenthood has delivered what it says are 16,000-plus petition signatures opposing Texas’ asking the federal government to fund a state-run women’s health program excluding abortion providers. Activists turned in the petitions Monday at Gov. Greg Abbott’s office at the Texas Capitol. (6/12)

And in other news —

The Associated Press: Missouri Lawmakers Return For Special Session On Abortion

Missouri lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called for a special session aimed at imposing more abortion restrictions and undoing a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination over abortion and pregnancies. Greitens, an abortion opponent, announced last week he was bringing legislators back to work, the second time he's done so in less than a month. At issue now are a federal judge's ruling striking down some state laws on abortion and the St. Louis ordinance, which prohibits discrimination in housing and employment based on "reproductive health decisions." (6/12)

KCUR: Greitens Rebukes ‘Radical Politicians In St. Louis’ Over Abortion Measure

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens on Monday said a special session of the legislature was a necessary response to abortion measures adopted recently by “radical politicians” in St. Louis. Greitens made the comments after signing the Real ID bill, ensuring that Missourians can use their driver’s licenses to board planes and enter military bases and federal buildings. Missouri had been one of only a handful of states that was not compliant with the federal Real ID Act, meaning Missourians could have been turned away from the facilities because their driver’s licenses were not deemed to be valid identification. (Margolies, 6/12)

