FDA Chief Stresses Competition As Way To Curb High Drug Prices

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the tactic isn't new, but he wants to be more transparent with the agency's efforts going forward.

Politico: FDA Chief: Boosting Competition Is Key To Tackling Drug Prices

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said at POLITICO’s Pro Policy Summit on Thursday that his agency is focused on boosting pharmaceutical competition when it comes to the hot-button topic of drug prices. “We think about it from the standpoint of competition, trying to facilitate competition,” Gottlieb said, noting that the agency is targeting generic drugs as an avenue to address cost and access issues. (Diamond, 9/14)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: Stakes Are High As Alnylam Awaits Results From Novel Rare Disease Therapy

A $7 billion market valuation and the credibility of the entire field of RNA interference drug development is riding on the results of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) next big clinical trial. No pressure, folks. Before September comes to a close, Alnylam, led by CEO John Maraganore, will announce the outcome of a phase 3 clinical trial of patisiran, the company’s lead drug designed to treat a rare nerve disorder known as familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP.) (Feuerstein, 9/15)

Stat: Moderna Leaves Key Questions Dangling As Investors Weigh Its Bold Claims

Moderna Therapeutics, biotech’s most richly valued and hotly debated startup, made headlines Thursday morning with a cheery update on its pipeline of futuristic medicines. Hours later, about 100 of biotech’s top investors and analysts packed into a ballroom at Manhattan’s tony W Hotel for a closed-door presentation they hoped would take them behind the press release — and tell them whether Moderna truly deserves its $5 billion valuation. (Garde, 9/14)

