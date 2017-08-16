KHN Morning Briefing

Georgia Medicaid Director And Aide Leave; State Officials Offer No Explanations

Linda Wiant’s departure appeared to come suddenly and followed the exit of a deputy, Marcey Alter, earlier in the week. News outlets also report on the trial involving the Mississippi Medicaid director and developments in New Hampshire and Maine.

Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger: Medicaid Chief Explains Emails, Says He Wasn't Offered Job By Contractor
The director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid talked about job opportunities with executives — one he called a friend — for a company his agency eventually awarded a $2 billion contract. Molina Healthcare officials said they asked Medicaid Director David Dzielak to help them find candidates for leadership positions with its Mississippi Medicaid health plan — a year before they got the contract and months before the department advertised for the Mississippi Medicaid managed care contract. (Wolfe, 8/15)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Feds' Warning To N.H. Over Medicaid Expansion Raises Stakes In Key Policy Debate
New Hampshire has a long history of coming up with solutions to fund its Medicaid program that — depending on how you look at it — are either creative or a little crooked. ... The federal government recently went even further in their assessment of the funding mechanism, saying New Hampshire’s use of payments from hospitals and insurers might also possibly be illegal. (McDermott, 8/15)

