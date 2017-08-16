Georgia Medicaid Director And Aide Leave; State Officials Offer No Explanations

Linda Wiant’s departure appeared to come suddenly and followed the exit of a deputy, Marcey Alter, earlier in the week. News outlets also report on the trial involving the Mississippi Medicaid director and developments in New Hampshire and Maine.

Georgia Health News: State Medicaid Chief Departs With No Official Explanation

Linda Wiant’s departure as Medicaid chief appeared to come suddenly, since she had attended Thursday’s Department of Community Health board meeting. It was not clear whether Wiant resigned or was dismissed. (Miller, 8/15)

Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger: Medicaid Chief Explains Emails, Says He Wasn't Offered Job By Contractor

The director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid talked about job opportunities with executives — one he called a friend — for a company his agency eventually awarded a $2 billion contract. Molina Healthcare officials said they asked Medicaid Director David Dzielak to help them find candidates for leadership positions with its Mississippi Medicaid health plan — a year before they got the contract and months before the department advertised for the Mississippi Medicaid managed care contract. (Wolfe, 8/15)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Feds' Warning To N.H. Over Medicaid Expansion Raises Stakes In Key Policy Debate

New Hampshire has a long history of coming up with solutions to fund its Medicaid program that — depending on how you look at it — are either creative or a little crooked. ... The federal government recently went even further in their assessment of the funding mechanism, saying New Hampshire’s use of payments from hospitals and insurers might also possibly be illegal. (McDermott, 8/15)

Bangor (Maine) Daily News: LePage: Medicaid Expansion Would ‘Kill’ Maine

Gov. Paul LePage has turned his attention squarely at defeating the Medicaid expansion referendum on this November’s ballot, claiming again that broadening eligibility for the government-run program would drive the state into backbreaking debt. (Cousins, 8/15)

