Google Imposes Restrictions On Opioid Treatment Center Ads

“This is a bold move by one of the world’s biggest companies, saying people’s lives are more important than profit,” said Greg Williams, co-founder of Facing Addiction. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's opioid commission says there's no timetable for officially declaring the crisis a national emergency.

The New York Times: Google Sets Limits On Addiction Treatment Ads, Citing Safety

As drug addiction soars in the United States, a booming business of rehab centers has sprung up to treat the problem. And when drug addicts and their families search for help, they often turn to Google. But prosecutors and health advocates have warned that many online searches are leading addicts to click on ads for rehab centers that are unfit to help them or, in some cases, endangering their lives. (Corkery, 9/14)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Christie: No Timetable For Trump Declaring Opioid Epidemic A National Emergency

Federal officials and members of President Donald Trump's opioid commission on Thursday said additional steps are required before the administration can formally declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency. (MacDonald, 9/14)

And in other news —

The Associated Press: Company Under Fire For Opioid Marketing Files Patent Suit

An Arizona-based pharmaceutical company targeted in lawsuits and criminal investigations over its marketing of a highly addictive painkiller has filed a related patent-infringement lawsuit against a rival drug maker. Insys Therapeutics filed the complaint against Teva Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday in federal court in Delaware. (Chase, 9/14)

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Philly.com: Toomey Asks Feds To Probe 'Pimping Out,' Other Alleged Drug-Treatment Fraud

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) on Thursday called on federal watchdogs to investigate an alleged scheme in which drug addicts in Philadelphia are herded into drug-treatment centers in exchange for kickbacks using Medicaid dollars. In a letter to Daniel Levinson, inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Toomey cited articles in the Inquirer and Daily News that disclosed the practice. (Lubrano, 9/14)

New Hampshire Public Radio: In N.H., HHS Secretary Price Announces Funding For Mental Health And Opioid Services

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made a quick trip to New Hampshire Thursday afternoon to announce $200 million in federal grants targeting community health centers, to increase access to mental health and opioid abuse services. Ten New Hampshire recipients – nine health centers and the City of Manchester – are set to receive about $175,000 each as part of the grant program. (McDermott, 9/14)

WBUR: New Bedford Clergy And Police Fight Opioid Epidemic One Person At A Time

New Bedford is one of the Massachusetts cities that's been hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic. ... Each opioid outreach team is made up of a police officer, a member of the clergy, and some type of drug counselor. Many of them grew up in New Bedford. (Mullins and Joliocoeur, 9/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription