Head Of CMS Accused Of Offering Insurers Quid Pro Quo For Support Of GOP Health Bill

According to a Los Angeles Times investigation, during a meeting with industry officials, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services head Seema Verma linked payment of the insurers' subsidies to providers' support of the American Health Care Act.

Los Angeles Times: Democrats Demand Answers On Trump Threats To Sabotage Obamacare Insurance Markets

With concerns rising over the future of financial aid for low-income Americans who rely on Obamacare, senior congressional Democrats have asked the Trump administration for information on talks in which health insurance officials say a senior administration official linked the aid to the industry’s support for House Republican legislation to roll back the healthcare law. (Levey, 5/22)

The Hill: Dems Demand Answers On Report That Admin Tried To Trade ObamaCare Payments

Top Democrats are demanding answers from the Trump administration about whether a top healthcare official offered insurance companies a quid pro quo to get their support for the GOP’s ObamaCare repeal bill. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma sought political support from insurance companies for the American Health Care Act (AHCA) by offering a deal to continue funding congressionally mandated cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments, the Los Angeles Times reported. (Weixel, 5/22)

