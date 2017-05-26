House Panel Broadens Investigation Of NIH Safety And Compliance Issues

House Energy and Commerce Committee requests more documents in its probe of contaminated research samples reported at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In other administration news, former Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-N.C.) starts her new job as director for the Department of Health and Human Service’s regional office in Atlanta.

Roll Call: NIH Probe By House Panel Expands

The National Institutes of Health is in hot water again with the House Energy and Commerce Committee over a scandal that occurred nearly two years ago at one of the agency’s main research institutions. On Thursday, the panel broadened its probe into safety and compliance issues at the NIH Clinical Center, a research hospital located on the agency’s campus in Bethesda, Maryland. In a letter sent to Director Francis Collins and obtained by Roll Call, the committee requested a larger swath of documents not yet provided by the agency. (Williams, 5/25)

Roll Call: Ellmers Gets HHS Job

Former North Carolina Rep. Renee Ellmers has landed a job in the Trump administration as director for the Department of Health and Human Service’s regional office in Atlanta. Ellmers started her job Wednesday, the News & Observer in Raleigh reported. Ellmers was the first Republican member of Congress endorsed by Trump, but lost her primary race last year to fellow Republican Rep. George Holding after redistricting. (Garcia, 5/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription