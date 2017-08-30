How Arm-Twisting, Wooing And Cajoling Got 49 Bare Counties In U.S. Down To Zero

Stat talks to the director of Nevada’s insurance exchange, where 14 of 17 counties had no insurers offering coverage under the Affordable Care Act, about lessons learned and the future of the marketplace. Meanwhile, KHN offers a look at the more out-of-the-box ideas on how to stabilize the industry.

Stat: Where Did All The Bare Counties Go? Four Takeaways From Nevada's Fight To Preserve Coverage

In June, Nevada suddenly found itself in quite a jam — 14 of its 17 counties had zero insurers offering plans on the Obamacare exchanges. Insurance officials in the state scrambled, wooing and cajoling insurers to return. Two weeks ago, those efforts paid off. Centene Corp., a Missouri-based insurer, agreed to provide coverage in all the bare counties. A similar relief has played out nationwide: From a high of 49 counties left bare in late June, it was announced last week that every county in the country had at least one insurance carrier for 2018. (Ross, 8/30)

Kaiser Health News: 5 Outside-The-Box Ideas For Fixing The Individual Insurance Market

With Republican efforts to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act stalled, tentative bipartisan initiatives are in the works to shore up the fragile individual insurance market that serves roughly 17 million Americans. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee launches hearings the week Congress returns in September on “stabilizing premiums in the individual insurance market” that will feature state governors and insurance commissioners. A bipartisan group in the House is also working to come up with compromise proposals. (Rovner, 8/30)

And in the states —

The Baltimore Sun: Obamacare Premium Costs In Maryland Set To Jump As State Approves Rates

The cost of premiums for plans sold on the state’s health exchange will soar for 2018, adding to questions about the stability and affordability of the health insurance program known as Obamacare. State regulators announced Tuesday that they have approved average rate increases of just over 23 percent to nearly 50 percent, depending on the plan and carrier, increases that surely will burden consumers who get no government subsidies but also potentially still leave insurers in the red. (Cohn, 8/29)

The CT Mirror: Access Health Again Extends Deadline For Insurers To Decide On 2018

The two remaining insurers on Connecticut’s health insurance exchange will have an extra week to decide whether to continue selling plans through the exchange’s individual marketplace next year. The exchange, Access Health CT, announced Tuesday the insurers now will have until Sept. 15. (Constable, 8/29)

