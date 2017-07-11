In Fiercely Partisan Climate, Veterans Committees Quietly Show How Congress Should Work

Where elsewhere Congress is deadlocked, the Veterans' Affairs Committees keep racking up bipartisan victories.

The New York Times: A Bipartisan Congress That Works? Veterans Committees Show How It’s Done

Magnanimous hearings. Bipartisan votes. Substantial legislation on its way to becoming law. This is Congress? Something strange is happening in the staid hearing rooms of the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committees here this summer, though few have taken notice. As the rest of Congress fights over the health care overhaul and looming budget deadlines, the committees responsible for writing legislation affecting veterans are quietly moving forward with an ambitious, long-sought and largely bipartisan agenda that has the potential to significantly reshape the way the nation cares for its 21 million veterans. It could also provide President Trump with a set of policy victories he badly wants. (Fandos, 7/10)