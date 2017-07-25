In Unexpected Turn, Democrats Block Once-Bipartisan Bill Funding VA Choice Program

Under the rules set for the bill, supporters needed support from two-thirds of members to pass the bill. Lawmakers voting against it cited opposition from a large group of veterans organizations that called on Congress to reject the bill because it pays for the choice program through cuts in the VA.

The New York Times: Future Unclear For Veterans Choice Program After House Bill Falters

Congressional lawmakers struggled on Monday to reach an agreement to prop up a popular multibillion-dollar health care program that allows veterans to see a private doctor at government expense. This was supposed to be a relatively easy task, meant to buy lawmakers time as they debated the future of the program. As recently as last week, Republican leaders were considering using a bill temporarily funding the Veterans Choice Program as a vehicle to raise the debt ceiling, a perennially bitter pill for Republicans. (Fandos, 7/25)

Politico: House Democrats Stun GOP By Sinking Veterans, Intel Bills

Kicking off a busy week in the House, most Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined forces to deny GOP leaders big-enough majorities to pass an annual intelligence policy bill and legislation to restore funding for a key veterans health care program. (O'Brien, 7/24)

CQ Roll Call: Veterans' Health Care Funding Patch Blocked By House

The legislation would add roughly six months of funding to what’s known as the Veterans Choice Program, which provides a route to private care for certain veterans having difficulty getting medical care at traditional Department of Veterans Affairs facilities. (Mejdrich, 7/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription