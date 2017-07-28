Insurers Heave Sigh Of Relief As ‘Skinny Plan’ Crumbles, But Worry Over Future Remains

They say Congress' attention must shift toward stabilizing the marketplace for 2018.

The Wall Street Journal: Insurers Relieved As ‘Skinny’ Health Bill Fails But Warn Of Rising Rates, Exits From Exchanges

Senate Republicans’ failure to pass their limited health bill is a relief for health insurers, but it leaves the companies struggling with increasingly urgent questions as they make decisions about participating in the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges. Insurers had already been pressing for legislation aimed at stabilizing the marketplaces, an idea that is likely to now move into the spotlight with the apparent collapse of Republicans’ efforts to repeal the ACA, also known as Obamacare. But it’s not clear that any bill can move forward fast enough to affect the markets for next year, as insurers must file rates by mid-August and make final decisions about participation by late September. (Wilde Mathews, 7/28)

The Associated Press: Penalty For Refusing To Get Health Insurance Remains Intact

Opponents of President Barack Obama's health care law who wanted to get rid of the penalty people were assessed for not having health insurance will have to wait longer for relief after the Senate early Friday defeated the GOP's scaled-back version of legislation repealing the Affordable Care Act. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 7/28)

In other news —

Modern Healthcare: Aetna Slapped With Shareholder Lawsuit Over ACA Exchange Exits

Aetna's 2016 decision to drastically scale back its participation on the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges continues to haunt the insurer almost a year later.Hartford, Conn.-based Aetna was hit with a shareholder lawsuit this week that accuses its board of directors of breaching its fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders by making false statements about the insurer's reasons for pulling out of exchanges in 11 states. (Livingston, 7/27)

