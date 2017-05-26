Many Adults Don’t Know That Secondhand E-Cigarette Vapor Poses Health Risk To Kids

In a survey, nearly one-third say they don't know if such aerosol causes harm to children. In other public health news, groups worried about superbugs press In-N-Out Burger to make good on its pledge to phase out beef raised with antibiotics. And researchers investigate the impact of Facebook on mental health.

NPR: Many Adults Don't Think Exposure To Vaping Is Bad For Kids

Despite the toxic ingredients commonly found in e-cigarettes and other vaping products, many adults don't think secondhand e-cigarette aerosol poses a risk to children, according to a report published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one-third of adults surveyed didn't know if secondhand aerosol caused harm to children, and 40 percent of the adults said this kind of exposure caused "little" or "some" harm to children. (Columbus, 5/25)

Reuters: Activists Call On In-N-Out Burger To Join The Superbug Fight

Nearly three dozen consumer, environmental and public health groups on Thursday pressed privately held In-N-Out Burger to make good on its vow to set time lines for phasing out the use of beef raised with antibiotics vital to human health. Some 70 percent of antibiotics needed to fight infections in humans are sold for use in meat and dairy production. Medical researchers say overuse of the drugs may diminish their effectiveness in fighting disease in humans by contributing to the rise of dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacteria often referred to as "superbugs." (Baertlein, 5/25)

The Wall Street Journal: Does Facebook Make Us Unhappy And Unhealthy?

If you’re one of the almost two billion active users of Facebook , the site’s blend of gossip, news, animal videos and bragging opportunities can be irresistible. But is it good for you? A rigorous study recently published in the American Journal of Epidemiology suggests that it isn’t. Researchers found that the more people use Facebook, the less healthy they are and the less satisfied with their lives. To put it baldly: The more times you click “like,” the worse you feel. (Pinker, 5/25)

