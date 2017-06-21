Mass. Gov. Presents Plan To Push Businesses To Pay More Of State’s Rising Medicaid Expenses

In other state legislative news, a recently signed Texas bill would alter the state's Teacher Retirement System health care plan. Outlets also report on developments from Connecticut, Ohio, Michigan and Kansas.

Boston Globe: Baker Scales Back Plan For Health Care Fee On Employers

Governor Charlie Baker’s push to compel businesses to cover more of the state’s ever-rising health care costs gained momentum Tuesday after his administration scaled back a controversial plan that had angered business leaders. Administration officials asked lawmakers to allow an increase to an existing fee on employers to raise an estimated $200 million annually for health coverage. (Dayal McCluskey and Chesto, 6/20)

WBUR: Baker Submits Compromise Proposal For Employers To Help Pay For Rising Health Care Costs

Employers would be counted on to pay $200 million more a year over the next two years to help pay for rising expenses in the state's $16.6 billion Medicaid program under a plan the Baker administration presented to the Legislature Tuesday to balance next year's budget. The plan, a sweeping package of insurance reforms and temporary assessments, calls for a two-tiered assessment on companies, with the bulk of the burden falling on employers with non-disabled workers who enroll in MassHealth. (Murphy, 6/20)

Houston Chronicle: Recently-Signed Texas Bill Drastically Alters Health Coverage For Retired Teachers Younger Than 65

Retired teachers and their families in some cases are covered by the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) health care plan. With this new bill, teachers under the age of 65 with the TRS plan will have to pay higher premiums and deductibles starting January 2018. (Leighton, 6/20)

Columbus Dispatch: Immigrant Benefit Ban Removed From Ohio Workers' Comp Budget

The Senate rejected on Tuesday a controversial provision that would have denied workers’ compensation benefits to undocumented workers who are injured on the job. House Republicans added the amendment last month to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation budget over objections from Democrats. (Seigel, 6/20)

The CT Mirror: Health Care Providers Endorse Call For Sales Tax Increase

Health care providers joined social services advocates Tuesday to again urge broadening the state sales tax and adding other revenue sources rather than making big cuts in the upcoming budget. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the legislature are trying to close a $5.1 billion deficit in the next two-year state budget. (Werth, 6/20)

KCUR: Kansas Lawmakers Boost Some Spending On Mental Health System

In voting for a $1.2 billion tax increase to bolster the budget for the next two years, the Kansas Legislature avoided a projected $900 budget hole and began restoring past cuts to the mental health system. The final budget bill that lawmakers approved earlier this month includes funding to partially restore cuts to community mental health centers over the past decade, but offers a mixed picture for the two state psychiatric hospitals. The bill also designates $4.7 million to reopen 20 beds at Osawatomie State Hospital or to pay another facility to make them available through a contract. (Wingerter, 6/20)

The Associated Press: Michigan Legislature Approves Anti-Genital Mutilation Bills

Doctors and parents involved in female genital mutilation could go to prison for up to 15 years under bills overwhelmingly approved Tuesday by lawmakers in Michigan, who said harsher penalties are needed in a state where the first federal prosecution of the practice is ongoing. (6/20)

