McCain: ‘I Cannot In Good Conscience Vote For The Graham-Cassidy Proposal’

With Sen. John McCain's opposition to the last-ditch repeal-and-replace efforts, Republicans are left with no room for error.

The New York Times: McCain Announces Opposition To Republican Health Bill, Likely Dooming Its Fate

Senator John McCain of Arizona announced on Friday that he would oppose the latest proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act, leaving Republican leaders with little hope of succeeding in their last-ditch attempt to dismantle the health law. (Kaplan, 9/22)

The Washington Post: McCain Says He Will Vote ‘No’ On Cassidy-Graham Bill, Dealing Potentially Decisive Blow To The Health-Care Repeal Effort

"I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it," said McCain. McCain was the deciding no vote on the last Senate health-care bill. (9/22)

Politico: McCain To Oppose Graham-Cassidy, Likely Sinking Obamacare Repeal

The legislation, drafted by GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham — McCain’s closest friend in the Senate — is the Senate GOP’s last best chance at passing a bill dismantling the Affordable Care Act before a Sept. 30 deadline. But in a lengthy statement Friday, McCain reiterated concerns about the process in which the legislation was drafted that he laid out in July when he voted against another Obamacare repeal plan. (Kim, 9/22)

The Hill: McCain To Vote No On ObamaCare Repeal

McCain's announcement leaves GOP leadership with no room for error. They need 50 GOP senators to support the legislation, which would let Vice President Mike Pence break a tie. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has already said he opposes the bill. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Ky.) said earlier Friday she is "leaning against" it, and several other key senators — including GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — remain on the fence. (Carney, 9/22)

CNN: John McCain Won't Back Graham-Cassidy, Likely Ending Health Care Push

McCain was one of three most-watched members on the fence and considered a key vote on the bill. Without his support, Republicans would need to get Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, as well as Collins to sign on. It's unlikely considering the fact that Collins said Friday afternoon that she was leaning against the bill and had key concerns that the legislation did not do enough to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions. (Fox, 9/22)

The Boston Globe: Senator McCain Announces Opposition To Health Care Bill

Restating his call for regular order, McCain said that he has “repeatedly stressed, health care reform legislation ought to be the product of regular order in the Senate.” “I would consider supporting legislation similar to that offered by my friends Senators Graham and Cassidy were it the product of extensive hearings, debate and amendment,” McCain said in the statement. “But that has not been the case. Instead, the specter of September 30th budget reconciliation deadline has hung over this entire process.” (Ortiz, 9/22)

