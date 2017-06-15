Mich. Health Department Chief Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Connection To Flint’s Water Problems

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and four other state officials face involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the government's failure to alert the majority-black population about Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area. That outbreak is linked to the city's lead-contaminated water and caused the death of an 85-year-old man.

The Associated Press: Health Chief, 4 Others Charged With Manslaughter In Flint

Five people, including the head of Michigan's health department, were charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter in an investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water, all blamed in the death of an 85-year-old man who had Legionnaires' disease. Nick Lyon is the highest-ranking member of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of how the city's water system became poisoned after officials tapped the Flint River in 2014. (6/14)

USA Today: 5 Michigan Officials Face Manslaughter Charges Over Flint Water Crisis

Six officials were charged in all — five with involuntary manslaughter — according to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. "We will turn to the prosecution of this investigation," he said in at a morning news conference. "We are confident that the charges that we have filed will be upheld in the courts." (Egan and Anderson, 6/14)

The Washington Post: Top Michigan Health Official, Four Others Charged With Manslaughter In Flint Water Crisis

While much of the attention in Flint has focused on the lead-tainted water that exposed thousands of young children to potential long-term health risks, the crisis also has been linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease that contributed to at least a dozen deaths. Those cases ultimately led to the charges Wednesday for Lyon, as well as for the state’s chief medical executive, Eden Wells, who faces charges of obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer but is not accused of manslaughter. (Dennis, 6/14)

The Wall Street Journal: Michigan Health Chief, Four Others Charged In Flint Water Probe

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said the latest charges reflected the determination of investigators to hold government officials responsible for Flint’s water crisis. “There are those who assumed this would be swept under the rug,” Mr. Schuette said. “That arrogance that people would want to sweep this away, that there were nameless, faceless bureaucrats that caused this, is outrageous.” (Maher, 6/14)

The Hill: Michigan Health Director Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

He also faces up to five years in prison for misconduct for allegedly instructing his staff to stop an analysis that would have helped to determine the cause of the outbreak. (Cama, 6/14)

The Associated Press: Man At Center Of Flint Death Case Lived There All His Life

Robert Skidmore was born in Flint, raised a family there and lived his entire life in and around the blue collar town that — next to Detroit — was synonymous with manufacturing of cars and trucks. But his December 2015 death has been blamed on Legionnaires’ disease and linked to a tainted water crisis that on Wednesday led to involuntary manslaughter and other charges against five officials, including the director of Michigan’s Health and Human Services department. Skidmore, 85, was one of 12 people to die from the disease and nearly 100 cases of people being sickened from it. (Eggert and Wililams, 6/15)

Detroit Free Press: 5 Officials Face Involuntary Manslaughter Charges In Flint Water Crisis

Health department officials released a statement from Gov. Rick Snyder saying he stands behind Lyon and Wells, and that they would remain in their jobs pending trial. (Egan, Anderson and Wisely, 6/14)

