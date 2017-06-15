Missouri Senate OKs Abortion Bill Amidst Dueling Rallies By Supporters And Opponents

The state legislation would nullify a city ordinance in St. Louis that prohibits housing and employment discrimination based on "reproductive health decisions," such as abortion or pregnancy. The bill now goes to the Missouri House. Elsewhere, a Iowa council considers a controversial measure to bar abortion providers from state-financed family planning efforts.

KCUR: Missouri Senate Stays Up Late To Pass Abortion Restrictions; House To Take Up Bill Next Week

On the third day of the Missouri legislature’s second special session, abortion rights supporters and opponents gathered to make their voices heard in the Capitol. But the Missouri Senate sat Wednesday. Instead of convening in the morning as scheduled, they negotiated behind closed doors on a smaller-than planned abortion bill that Republicans hope Democrats won’t try to filibuster. (Griffin, 6/14)

Des Moines Register: State Council Balks At Barring Abortion Providers From Birth-Control Program

A state council that usually rubber-stamps human services changes balked Wednesday at a controversial plan to bar abortion providers from participating in state-financed family planning efforts. Several members of the Council on Human Services criticized the new approach, which was approved by the Legislature in April and signed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad, a staunch abortion opponent. (Leys, 6/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription