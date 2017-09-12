Montana Lawmakers Put Plan To Cut Medicaid On Ice After About 175 People Protest

The governor ordered the reductions after the legislature cut the health budget. Meanwhile, federal officials say that New York Medicaid officials failed to follow rules when making about $1.4 billion in Medicaid payments.

Helena (Mont,) Independent Record: More Than 100 Plead With Lawmakers To Halt Cuts To Medicaid Rates, Saying It Will Cause Death, Suffering

People will die and suffer greatly if the state decides to reduce the rate it reimburses Medicaid providers, ends targeted case management and makes other cuts, according to more than 100 people who begged a state legislative committee to continue its objection to plans by the state health department to lower its budget. (Michels, 9/11)

Montana Public Radio: Montanans Protest $8.6 Million In Proposed Cuts To State Department Of Health

The cuts Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services is planning are in response to the Legislature cutting its budget by $8.6 million. They would result in lower payments to health care professionals, and end some case-management services. ... The cut in state funding would also mean an even larger loss of federal Medicaid matching funds, of up to $26 million. The federal government pays most of the cost of Medicaid in Montana. (Cates-Carney, 9/11)

MTN/KTVH (Helena, Mont.): MT Legislative Panel Continues To Block Cuts To Services For Poor, Disabled

A legislative committee Monday continued to block more than $20 million in proposed cuts to medical services for the poor and disabled in Montana – although it’s unclear whether the action will ultimately stave off the cuts. The Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee voted 7-1 to continue until at least November its objection to Bullock administration rules enacting the cuts, which affect services ranging from nursing-home care for the elderly to case management for the mentally ill. ... [Sheila Hogan, director of the state Department of Public Health and Human Services] said the state plans to cut rates paid to Medicaid providers by 3 percent, in response to a state law that directs widespread budget cuts because tax revenue didn’t meet a June 30 target. (Dennison, 9/11)

The Associated Press: US Report Finds $1.4B Problem In New York's Medicaid Program

The state paid out an estimated $1.4 billion in Medicaid funds for long-term care providers who didn't follow the state's rules for the program, according to a federal review of the state's Medicaid system published Tuesday. The report, from the Office of the Inspector General, revealed a large number of providers who failed to document patient assessments, provide community-based services or provide written care plans to patients, all requirements spelled out in their contracts with the state. (9/12)

